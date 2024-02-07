Cody Rhodes Express Concern That Fans Would Not Accept WWE WrestleMania 40 Change

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has received negative feedback for The Rock taking Cody Rhodes’ spot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and various mainstream news outlets, including TMZ, have covered the story.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports, WWE insiders claim that Rhodes is a company man who has always respected WWE’s decision-making, but he actually expressed concerns before last Friday that the audience wouldn’t take well to the change in Mania’s creative direction.

When asked if Cody was the only one who expressed his opinion, Sapp responded that Rhodes “absolutely wasn’t the only one.”