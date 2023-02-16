Cody Rhodes Gives Roman Reigns Strong Praise, Calls Reigns a “Bruno Sammartino-Level Player”

Cody Rhodes has praised Roman Reigns ahead of their upcoming match, in which Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes was asked where he thinks Reigns ranks in the GOAT debate.

He said, “I think he is the Lebron James of our generation and when I say, everyone harkens back to MJ, it’s the same with sports entertainment when you get the Hogans and The Rocks and the Steve Austins and Ric Flairs,” Rhodes stated. “If you really look at what Roman has been doing for three years, he is a Bruno Sammartino-level player. He has made the opportunity to dethrone him the biggest thing since someone trying to end the streak at WrestleMania. I think he’s definitely in the discussion for the flatout GOAT. You can make all sorts of parameters, qualifiers, and categories for the GOAT in our world, but I think Roman is up there simply put the GOAT for what he’s done over the course of 800-something days leading the charge as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.”

You can watch the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)