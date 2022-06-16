Cody Rhodes Has Smashed Throne From First-Ever AEW Double Or Nothing Fixed



Cody Rhodes’ daughter appears already set to take over the throne.

Which throne, you ask?

The one that “The American Nightmare” initially destroyed during the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing 2019 pay-per-view.

On Thursday, the WWE Superstar took to social media to share a photo of his daughter, Liberty, in the aforementioned throne, which Cody noted he had fixed to be used in his “Nightmare Bar” set up at home.

“Wrestling has more than one,” he wrote as the caption to the photo.

Cody followed up with more information on the repackaged throne in a response to a tweet posted by Nyla Rose.

“Barkan fixed it and was storing it,” wrote Cody. “I just got it back so it can be part of the Nightmare Bar. You’re more than welcome to come over and go gram wild.”

Check out the tweets and the photo of Liberty in the throne via the posts embedded below.

Wrestling has more than one… pic.twitter.com/ilBsuYVaz5 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 16, 2022