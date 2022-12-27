Cody Rhodes Hints at Major Plans During WWE RAW Appearance

Cody Rhodes made an appearance on WWE RAW this week in a segment that was inserted into the “The Absolute Best of 2022” broadcast.

Rhodes discussed returning to make an “opportunity happen” and the “one thing” that “has to be done.”

Rhodes’ words were admittedly evasive, but if you read between the lines, it appears that he is on the verge of returning to the ring, and there has been talk of him being cleared before the Royal Rumble PLE next month.

Rhodes is being considered for a major match at WWE WrestleMania.