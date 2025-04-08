Cody Rhodes: “I Don’t Have A Character, I Am Me”

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently appeared on ESPN’s Pardon My Take, where he addressed John Cena’s recent on-air comments questioning Rhodes’ authenticity. Rather than retaliating, Rhodes took a reflective and humble approach, speaking openly about his connection with fans and how he approaches his character—or lack thereof.

“It’s always easier [to be the bad guy],” Rhodes admitted. “Every week, I think they’re gonna boo me and every week we’ve been lucky where it’s been like, no, we like you. I genuinely find a surprise every night, the way they do my entrance, I’m surrounded by all this pyro and then it does these sparks and then I can really hear the audience and it’s legit the coolest thing ever.”

Rhodes emphasized that his connection with the WWE Universe stems from transparency and emotional resonance.

“I don’t know the formula, I think there’s an element of being in the family and the love they had with my dad and the connection we had. I think it’s ’cause I took them on the full ride from the time I was back at WWE.”

In response to Cena’s criticism about authenticity, Rhodes offered a subtle rebuttal rooted in his truth:

“With the suspension of disbelief and what we do, everything about me is [real]. I don’t have a character, I am me and I’m really happy that it has worked out.”

Despite Cena’s comments, Rhodes continues to receive resounding crowd support—even in traditionally tough markets.

“I’m always expecting like, yup, Barclays or something, or Chicago is notoriously a tough wrestling market and then in those places, they’re like, ‘nah he’s cool.’ I’m very lucky. At a certain point, who knows, but it’s very blessed.”

Rhodes is set to defend his title against John Cena in a highly anticipated main event at WrestleMania 41.