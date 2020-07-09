Cody Rhodes Interested In Facing Eddie Kingston For The TNT Championship

When a fan asked Cody Rhodes on Twitter if he would entertain the idea of defending the TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston, Rhodes said he was considering Kingston and one other. He said:

“Is he? I’ll say this. Arn, TK, @realmmarshall1 help pinpoint challengers for the open challenge. And against the wishes of those not wanting to reward folks going into business for themselves…I am considering him…and the other 1 who rules my mentions. Stay tuned.”