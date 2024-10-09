Cody Rhodes: ‘It Feels Like The Road To WrestleMania Started Early’

Last Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood was a newsworthy and exciting night for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the show’s main event. It saw the return of Jimmy Uso and The Rock. Following the show, Kevin Owens attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion in the parking lot as part of an angle.

Owens had a problem with Cody teaming up with Reigns for the match. This comes after Rhodes defeated Owens several weeks ago at Bash in Berlin.

While speaking with the Manchester Evening News, Rhodes stated that it appears that WrestleMania season began early with all of the angles.

Rhodes stated, “Overall, I did feel very happy about my match at Bad Blood. I was happy for the city of Atlanta, that being the city that raised me. Everything happened and appeared and I was happy for Atlanta and the WWE because it feels like the road to Wrestlemania started early this year.”

WWE will deal with the fallout from Bad Blood and this angle on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.