Cody Rhodes Launching New Non-Wrestling Podcast

Cody Rhodes took to his Community text messaging platform and announced “The Everything But Wrestling” podcast, which he called a passion project. He wrote-

“EXCITED to announce a little passion project I’m working on – ‘The Everything But Wrestling’ podcast. I speak with friends/family/colleagues about…everything. The first season of episodes feature ‘Star Wars fandom V Trek fandom’ – ‘B&M V Intamin’ ‘Potter Houses’ ‘The Office’ and a few more fun subjects. Coming this summer!”

Cody later indicated that Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose will be joining him on an episode about the Legend of Zelda and Nintendo Switch.

Here is Cody’s podcast logo-