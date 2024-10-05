Cody Rhodes Looks Back On Chasing His Dad’s Achievements, Winning The Undisputed WWE Title

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with Complex on a number of topics, including chasing his dad’s achievements.

Rhodes said, “In Return of the King, Théoden dies heroically in battle. I remember he says this spiel about how he can go to his father and his father’s father unashamed. For me, I have woke up every day chasing the Ghost. Chasing the Ghost as a performer and a competitor. I have never had a problem internally saying, I want to be better. The most important thing, though, that he did in terms of me trying to be better, and it is the most uphill battle for me, is he was a superb father. He basically didn’t work so that he could watch me amateur wrestle. I get up every morning when I say chasing the ghost, it’s not negative, it’s a positive. I know how far ahead he is, and I know there’s still things that I could do to say, ‘I got you.’”

On winning the Undisputed WWE Championship:

“The best thing I can compare it to is if you win a major election. The next day you go to work. The next day, policy goes into effect. My mom will say this always, ‘You’re only as good as your last outing.’ So Wrestlemania 40, that was my last outing until the next night.”