Cody Rhodes Makes Claim About Pat McAfee and McAfee Responds

During today’s AEW media call, Cody Rhodes was asked about Pat McAfee stating on Twitter that Shaquille O’Neal’s AEW Dynamite match will not top past celebrity performances. Here was Cody’s response:

“I didn’t see the comment from Pat, but that’s super bizarre because I’m pretty sure Pat has been trying to get a job with AEW like every other day, but that’s a different conversation.”

McAfee was quick to issue a response to Cody: