Cody Rhodes Makes Interesting Comment About Upcoming WrestleMania Main Event Against Roman Reigns

“The American Nightmare” versus “The Tribal Chief.”

It’s coming this April, and when it’s all said-and-done, according to Cody Rhodes, it will make for the wildest chapter in a book some day.

Rhodes took to Twitter to comment on a fan who noted that no one would believe two years ago if someone showed them a graphic hyping Rhodes vs. Reigns as the main event of WrestleMania.

“Gonna’ be the wildest chapter in an amazing book one day, whoever writes it,” Cody wrote. “The best time in the sport.”