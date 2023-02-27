Cody Rhodes Match And More Added To Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of RAW.

Byron Saxton has announced Chad Gable vs. Cody Rhodes for tonight’s RAW in a first-ever match, as seen in the video below.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso will also team up with his younger brother Solo Sikoa to face The Street Profits.

The following is the current RAW lineup from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, as well as the Saxton video:

* Ronda Rousey advertised to appear

* Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae

* Carmella vs. Asuka

* The Miz hosts “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” edition of MizTV to reveal dream-come-true envelope gift from Maryse

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita

* Will Brock Lesnar show up to respond to the WrestleMania 39 challenge from Omos?