Cody Rhodes’ Mother Blasts John Cena For Turning On Her Son

Michelle Runnels, mother of Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, spoke with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda’s “WrestleBinge” podcast on various topics including John Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber and Cena turning his back on her son.

Runnels said, “I was just shocked. Completely shocked. I would have never, never thought that was going to happen. I mean, he was a friend of Cody’s, and, of course, Dusty knew him, but I wouldn’t call him a family friend. I would say, ‘John, you should be ashamed of yourself. You had a beautiful career. Everybody loved you and now you’re just an assh*le.’”

