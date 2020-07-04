Cody Rhodes Not Holding A Grudge Against WWE For Renewing Ring Name Trademark Rights

Cody Rhodes had filed for a trademark to his name “Cody Rhodes” in the month of April, a day following WWE’s expiration of the trademark.

We noted earlier on the site that WWE later renewed it for May 15th due to a delay from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhodes addressed the situation in this tweet:

“It’s not as sultry/scandalous as reported. It’s just business. They’ve seen the same data we have, and they know they can make big money off the brand(even though it’s not in their house). Trying to license me is flattering, but it doesn’t stop this train from moving. No grudge.”