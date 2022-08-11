Cody Rhodes Numbers for WWE Doing Well While Out of Action

According to reports, Cody Rhodes is working for WWE while sidelined with an injury.

Following the announcement of Rhodes’ Mattel Creations Ultimate Edition action figure, Fightful Select has learned that the item sold “incredibly well, very quickly.”

Since WWE and Mattel first started working together years ago, the Rhodes action figure has reportedly received one of the greatest pre-order totals.

In related news, Rhodes’ return at WrestleMania 38 earned him the ESPN ESPY Award for the Best WWE Moment last month. According to current reports, Rhodes won in an overwhelming fan vote that determined the results.

Rhodes hasn’t competed since his Hell In a Cell victory over Seth Rollins in early June. While training for the match, he completely tore his right pectoral tendon, and it was reported that he would be sidelined for nine months.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.