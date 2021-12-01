Cody Rhodes On AEW Dynamite Tonight Being A Homecoming For Him

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be a very special one for him as it will be his homecoming.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia will feature Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight. This will be Rhodes’ first match in the Atlanta area since defeating Wardlow in a Steel Cage match on February 19, 2020 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

“The last time I was home, I jumped off that oversized cage,” Rhodes said, referring to the cage match with Wardlow. “This Dynamite is a gift for me, coming home. This is my homecoming, and it’s going to be very special.”