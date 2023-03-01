Cody Rhodes On Being “Addicted” To The Business And The Most Rewarding Part Of Pro Wrestling Today

Cody Rhodes recently appeared on “My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox,” where he discussed the most rewarding aspect of the pro wrestling industry today:

“Right now, I really feel the best that I’ve ever felt body wise and wrestler wise. Right now, it’s the matches because you work for so long and you bank all this equity, what is worth if you don’t get it to the finish line, right. Is it worth all the money you made, maybe? Is it worth the experience and the travel, maybe? But to me, it’s only worth it if you develop this trust and bond with the crowd and just right now that is what I love and look for the most. And it’s also the most challenging as well because I’m always surprised, you know, I’m back by the curtain and, oh, they’re gonna go nuts when you go out there, oh, they’re going to be really active while you’re doing your interview.

I always think like, well, maybe they won’t be, maybe they’ll be adversarial, maybe they won’t be. And then just the way the WWE audience has been so warm to me, like, if they’re trying to tell me something, I’ve heard it loud and clear. That’s what I get the most of it. Nick Jackson and I used to joke, you go out through the curtain like get a big response, he’d be like, man, you are addicted. Yeah, man, I’m addicted and he was the same way. He’s like, oh, you just can’t get enough of it at the end of the night, you know, it’s real as a wrestler, that’s the greatest high on the planet is the WWE Universe, the pro wrestling fans, that connection between you and them.”

Click here for Rhodes’ comments on what he learned from John Cena, being a “buy guy” and more.