Cody Rhodes On Dominik Mysterio: “I Expect To See Him In A Completely Different Light”

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with Good Karma Wrestling on a number of topics, including how he sees new WWE Intercontinental Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso continuing upwards, how Dominik Mysterio has an incredible story to tell, and how he expects to see The Judgment Day member in a completely different light.

Rhodes said, “I’m very impressed with Bron [Breakker]. Shoutout to Jey [Uso] for what he did. That story for Jey, that’s just a chapter in his story. I see him continuing upwards. I look at somebody…not my favorite person, don’t really know him well, and what I know of him, he’s not the nicest dude, but somebody like Dom Mysterio. This guy was involved in a match for his own custody as a child and is now this wonderfully great contributor to WWE, whether they’re booing him out of the building or not, we like that. That’s an awesome thing to see. Him and Liv have had an incredible story. Dom is somebody that, if I’m looking at a story I want to watch and I can tune in to WWE in 15 years, I expect to see him in a completely different light. Nothing like we have now, a completely different light and a full evolution of his character.”

