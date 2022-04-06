Cody Rhodes On His Crowd Reaction At WrestleMania, Says RAW Promo Was Unscripted

Cody Rhodes appeared on WWE’s The Bump and said the following about the crowd’s reaction to him at Wrestlemania 38:

“I was expecting a more polarizing reaction because the last bit of wrestling I had done I was a bit more of a ‘Let’s go Cody, Cody sucks’ type, which I love. But also, I’m an outsider. I broke the throne, I helped create an alternative promotion, I caused an incredible amount of disturbance in this world and it wasn’t a negative return, it was positive. It felt like a triumphant return and it felt really vindicating to show up as me. I was expecting some detractors to it all and I would have loved that just as much but it didn’t seem like we got any of that.”

“I was just able to go out and speak in an unscripted, raw fashion and tell a story about my dad that not everybody knows. I actually have the title I spoke about but not everybody knows that story. That was my original impetus and whole origin story on wanting to be a wrestler. So, to be able to tell the world that was very special.”

Cody also talked about his promo from RAW:

“I know what I’m doing with a microphone and I don’t need to be told. That was a case of I’m just going to tell you a real story, anyways. I was glad to tell it because my dream shifted a great deal in the industry as things changed for me. How often do you get another opportunity?”