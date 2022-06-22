Cody Rhodes on His Torn Pectoral Muscle Recovery: “I’ve Got a Plan of My Own”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cody Rhodes underwent surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. During the June 10th, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole announced Rhodes might be out for up to nine months.

Cody posted while working out in his gym on Instagram that his sling was off for rehabilitation. About his recovery, Cody also wrote the following.

“I’ve heard 9 months, that’s their plan…I’ve never concerned myself with other peoples projections – I’ve got a plan of my own – let’s finish, all of us.”

Cody also tweeted the following in response to a comment about his injury:

“My mom thought it was make-up until B called her and gave her the news 😂.”