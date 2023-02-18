Cody Rhodes on His WWE WrestleMania 39 Match: “This Aims to Be the Biggest Thing I’ve Ever Done”

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in less than two months.

Rhodes earned the title shot after returning from injury by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Rhodes spoke with TMZ Sports at an airport about the upcoming match and whether he’s the man to end Reigns’ long winning streak.

“I hope I’m the one,” Rhodes said. “If you’re in the spot, you want to make sure you get the job done, but I don’t wanna get the cart before the horse either. I’m really excited. Again, I have no frame of reference. No one in my family did this before, got this far, this long. Again, I just flew over the stadium, so I just want everyone to have a good time.”

Rhodes was then asked what winning the title would mean to him.

“You end in one chapter that started in 1978, and then you’d start a whole new chapter, so it’s odd, a bit of closure, but also closure for Dusty, closure for me and in a way looking forward to something new, but again a tall task. This guy’s literally beat everyone,” Rhodes stated. “There’s nobody better than Roman. There truly isn’t. I think you just got to be a cool, calm fighter pilot, and you can’t crumble under the lights. I’ve never been under these lights before, so we’ll see. I can’t see anything else that would possibly top it. My top three moments – Royal Rumble, coming back last year at WrestleMania, and of course, when we did All In with me and The Bucks. This aims to be the biggest thing I’ve ever done.”

You can watch the interview below:



