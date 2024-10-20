Cody Rhodes On Jake Roberts: “He Was Really Ahead Of His Time”

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with WLTX on a number of topics, including WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts and how he would like to share the ring with him.

Rhodes said, “So I always, I change my answer so frequently and then people online, this is a polarizing subject. So I always say like the answer is going to change a lot. But I had recently started thinking the way I am as a wrestler and I guess a character and how I fit into WWE, I’d really like to get in there with Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts Because Jake The Snake, when he was a bad guy, was really just like psychologically menacing and different. It wasn’t yelling. It wasn’t the like big bombastic 80s promos. He was really sinister, like ahead of his time.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)