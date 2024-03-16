Cody Rhodes On The Importance Of Knowing Your Value And Seeking Your Final Form

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and responded to a fan who talked about how far The American Nightmare has come from being cut out of the WrestleMania 29 card to main-eventing WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes wrote, “Know your value But beyond that, dig in and do the work and don’t turn a blind eye to valid criticism We play in a game where you should constantly improve and seek that final form”

Rhodes is set to main-event both nights of WrestleMania 40 as he will be teaming up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match on night one, then Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on night two.

You can check out Rhodes’ post below.