Cody Rhodes on The Rock at WWE WrestleMania: ‘I Would Love It if He Was Present in Any Setting’

Cody Rhodes has changed his mind about what he said about The Rock and WWE WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

At WrestleMania, Cody will take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Numerous rumors about WWE wanting The Rock to return for a match with Reigns at Mania circulated before Rhodes returned last month.

They decided to go with Rhodes after Rock informed them that he didn’t think he had enough time to get in fighting shape.

In a conversation with Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy, Rhodes said, “With all the respect in the world to one of the GOATs, The Rock, it looks like the options we have here within the roster are even better because of the stories that are happening.”

This is something Rhodes mentioned in an interview with Sports Illustrated:

“You know, I said the other day, and I said it in a pretty nice way, ‘all respect to the Rock, I like what we have.’ I’m going to walk that one back,” Rhode stated before continuing. “I’m going to say, WrestleMania is amazing. If Rock decides to come to WrestleMania, please, simply because, we’re able to have WrestleMania because of someone like The Rock. Rock was able to have WrestleMania because of somebody like (Hulk) Hogan, and because of the Dustys (Dusty Rhodes), the Flairs (Ric Flair), the Pipers (Roddy Piper). Our industry doesn’t just exist. The content is so important in keeping it healthy and keeping it going and respecting these long-time fans. I hope I didn’t talk out of turn because I absolutely adore The Rock and would love it if he was present in any setting. His family is massively important to what we do and if Rock decides to show up to WrestleMania [Goes] Hollywood would love that. I will say, if Rock doesn’t come to WrestleMania, we have an unbelievable card, if not the best ever, at the biggest ever in terms of the financials, the gates, and two days in Hollywood. So, it’s a win-win.”

Rhodes compared Reigns to the current generation’s LeBron James.

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)