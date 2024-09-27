Cody Rhodes On The Significance Of “Royal Family” Line In His Entrance Music

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with Good Karma Wrestling on a number of topics, including the significane of the “royal family” line in his entrance music.

Rhodes said, “You see a lot of rehashes that are tributes and sometimes you can take something that is old and it be new again and you can do it all over. For me, I feel my story is unique because it’s rooted in full reality and it existed prior to. It’s a very long form going from 1977-78 with Dusty and Superstar (Billy Graham), and the WWWF Championship. It’s a very long tale that is incredibly real in a world where we suspended disbelief. If anything, it feels almost like Game of Thrones in wrestling. The bit at the top of my song, ‘Wrestling has more than one royal family.’ I don’t think it was ever intended to be as real as it is. I mean that in a positive for me, but also the crosshair I have on my back from The Bloodline. Any of these families. I’m not QB 1, I’m enemy one. It feels very much that it’s become as real as it ever could. I can’t think of anything that compares. My buddy Stephen Amell told me this the other day: that element of authenticity. I’ll know the moment I’m disingenuous. There have been plenty of times when I’ve said something that was off the path. That’s the number one thing: staying on brand for me is staying authentic.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)