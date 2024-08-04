Cody Rhodes On Where Things Go Next With Roman Reigns After WWE Summerslam

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes took part in the 2024 SummerSlam post-show media scrum to talk about a number of topics including where things go next with Roman Reigns after Reigns helped him out during the main event.

Rhodes said, “This current WWE landscape, you can’t call it. We just had a behind-the-scenes documentary on how the best laid plans can just go to hell in one moment because it’s just, kind of, controlled chaos with these beautiful things happening. I don’t know in terms of certainly Roman Reigns is entitled to not just a rematch, Roman Reigns held this title for so long, that match, it has to happen, and it’s one of those where to a degree, it’s rather, you’re not supposed to say this when you’re a babyface, it’s rather scary, the idea. I’ve been in there twice with him, brother hits hard. So the idea of that, it’s there, to do, I don’t know if anyone saw, I was tapping the title like this, because I know there is a third one somewhere down the line. I know I’m not his friend, he didn’t do that for me, he did that because of what’s happened with the Bloodline and Solo, I think that’s something to stay tuned for, probably on Smackdown, in the sense of what happens with the Bloodline. The Bloodline has been the anchor of WWE for some time and what happens next? Not just with Solo, not just with Roman, but Jacob Fatu, who is as we all can see, there is something unbelievable, I don’t have to like him to tell you that, there is something special there. Lot of match options in front of us. That’s up for the man who will be up here next to kind of decide what happens next.”

On his pep talk with Arn Anderson:

“When I was with AEW, I made the decison that I can’t have my Dad with me for this stuff, he’s not here physically, I want someone who was with him. They didn’t have to be an ally, they could have been an adversary. He came in and he was such a peace of sanity for me during a really chaotic time and just, Arn is one of the smartest people you’ll meet in pro-wrestling, but he’s also so ahead of the curve in the sense of, I see where this is going, I get a feel for, the business evolves, and Arn has always been able to be there. For me, it was just special to have a moment with him, particularly one where he wasn’t threatening to shoot me or something of that nature. It was nice because he means a great deal to me. I hope we see more of Double A and something that, this is an internal thing, inside baseball, if I get in trouble for sharing this, I apologize, but something that WWE did today that I thought was incredible, I’ve never seen this before. All the wrestlers got a text about the legends that were going to be here tonight, and not just, hey the legends will be here tonight, go say hello, go say thank you, there was a one-sheeter with each of their pictures and biography, because ya know, we have a lot of young guns, Tiffany Stratton for example, may not know everybody, probably does, but just the idea that the legends are going to be treated that way here, as WWE has entered its greatest era ever, hats off.”

