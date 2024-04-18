Cody Rhodes On Which Moment Stood Out To Him The Most During His WrestleMania XL Build

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina, where he talked about a number of topics including which moment stood out to him the most during his WrestleMania XL build with The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Rhodes said, “There was a moment, in the ring, live, happening in real time where Seth and I came down through the people to confront the Tribal Chief and Final Boss.” “I got a big kick out of seeing them see us. I’ve given a lot of respect to The Rock, and will certainly continue to do so, but I think he didn’t know who I was as a player.”

“I think in the moment, he saw, ‘Geez, they’re all doing the WOAH. He’s signing autographs on the way down here.’ It’s a different type of individual than perhaps he maybe saw a picture online or one clip. We base so much off GIFs and social media. That moment, right before I slapped him, and I brought that slap, that moment was a nice moment amongst myself and Seth and our place in all this.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)