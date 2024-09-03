Cody Rhodes On WrestleMania XL: “If People Knew The Real Plan For Me, They’d Be Even More Angry”

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including how if the WWE Universe knew what the company’s original plans were for him at WrestleMania XL, then they would have been even more angrier than they were.

Rhodes said, “If people knew the real plan for me, they’d be even more angry. I can’t share the real plan for you, The Rock plan, whatever it may be. That was going to be on my mind in terms of how do we make that work? How do we accomplish that? I had a really good team of people around me.”

“That’s where DDP hit me with the famous, whatever happens to you will be the best thing that ever happens to you line, and I thought, that’s insane, that’s madness. I don’t have a clue what you’re talking about, and he was right. Including if it had gone the other way, he would have been right because the audience was what mattered, and I got to be really quiet and I got to say nothing, I got to watch the fire grow and I realised maybe I had every right to be confident. Maybe I had every right to not be concerned. But yeah, definitely, let’s say it was a Wheatley Vodka-sponsored few days.”