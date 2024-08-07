Cody Rhodes On WWE In Italy: “That Would Be A Great Place For A Premium Live Event”

Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on Gabby AF for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he would like to see WWE bring a PLE to Italy.

“I really hope that Italy gets a WWE….we did a show in Italy, a live event,” Rhodes began. “They were, if people saw Scotland, Scotland was outrageous. If people saw France, France was outrageous.”

He added, “I wish people got to see what Italy was like. I didn’t know what we were walking into. I didn’t even know if we were on TV in Italy. They would be a great place for a PLE. I make no decisions and can’t get anything done, but that was a really cool experience.”

