Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Lingering Effects Of WrestleMania Injury

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. He discussed various topics, including his orbital injury sustained at WrestleMania 42 and its effect on his in-ring performance since then.

Rhodes said, “I think we skated by with a little bit of an orbital fracture, and that’s not on anyone’s fault but my own. It was bad. I think we skated by a little bit of an orbital fracture, and I think I am mad at myself for doing so because it’s affected my work since, super slowed down.”

On whether he has peripheral vision:

“Yeah, just to a degree, to a little bit, and I feel like that’s you can’t go out there QB 1 and saying you’re in your prime, and you’re the best you’ve ever been if you’re dealing with something that’s a bit of a hindrance like that, but at this point we’re out the woods. I got through it. I showed up the next night. I am toxic as can be when it comes to physical stuff. Toxic as can be. I can go. Tape it up. I can go.”

On advice to young wrestlers:

“I’m letting you know that’s not good. If you’re a young wrestler, don’t do it. Don’t! Live to fight another day. Something about me can’t not want to go. I don’t know what it is. I love it too much. Maybe it’s ego. I don’t know, but I just can’t not. Yeah, that was a nasty one.”

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