Cody Rhodes Pitches Stephen A. Smith As His WrestleMania 41 Manager

During a guest appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made an unexpected offer to Stephen A. Smith: the opportunity to manage him during his highly anticipated WrestleMania 41 match against John Cena. The bout is set to take place this Sunday in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Rhodes pitched the idea by referencing legendary wrestling managers. “Stephen A, I feel like I’ve heard you mention multiple times that you want to get into the management side of things or at least touch it one time. Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, Mr. [Paul] Heyman, these legends. This is easy. Come and do it….I’m putting myself out there, you could manage me and it’s an easy night at the office.”

While flattered, Smith hesitated, citing other responsibilities: “I got other duties, that’s the problem.” Rhodes assured him the offer would remain open indefinitely. “The offer will exist. It’s out there in perpetuity. Take it whenever. It’s an easy night for you.” Smith jokingly replied, “I’ll go against Rock for that.”

Although nothing has been officially announced, WrestleVotes reported this afternoon that there is growing internal speculation about The Rock appearing at WrestleMania 41, potentially aligning with Cena after their joint attack on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Given recent story developments, The Rock’s involvement in Cena’s corner seems increasingly likely.