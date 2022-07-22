Cody Rhodes Planned to Reveal His Bruising for Cameras Before His HIAC Match

Despite having a torn pec last month, Cody Rhodes competed in his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins before having surgery. He is anticipated to miss at least four months of action.

Vince McMahon and a select number of other people were the only ones to see Rhodes’ bruises before to his encounter, he revealed in an interview with “Comicbook.”

Rhodes said:

“So no one saw it other than, I think Vince saw it. I was going to take my robe off for the cameras, and then the voice of God as we call it, whoever is ahead of the production in that moment, I remember them saying, ‘Don’t’, and then the camera operators told me we’re just going to save it for the show. Very few people had actually seen it and how bad it was, and throughout the day, it was getting worse because there was so much blood. There was so much blood under my skin. I’m also anemic, so if you chop me or squeeze me, you can see it instantly. So I’m just the perfect person to have their body ripped in half.”

You can watch the complete interview below: