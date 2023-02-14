Cody Rhodes Praises John Cena, Calls Him the Ultimate Role Model and Invaluable to Be Around

Cody Rhodes recently appeared on “My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox,” where he discussed a variety of topics, including John Cena.

Following his comeback at WrestleMania 38 last year after leaving AEW, Rhodes is now a top guy in the WWE. When asked about Cena, Rhodes praised the former WWE Champion for the manner in which he carried himself and served as a locker room leader.

“I’ll tell you, John’s the ultimate role model as far as how he conducted himself, whether it was with the media, with the fans, the good fans, the more unruly fans, everything. He is the ultimate role model, and before he became a bus guy, I got to drive him around a little bit. He was just talking. I was, in my mind, just writing everything down that he was saying, “Rhodes stated.

Rhodes continued, “He was really invaluable as a person to be around. I’m so blown away by how he’s doing and what he’s doing, but I think if you try to copy what he did everyone’s gotta do it their own way. I think my style, if I ever was to be somebody that was a locker room leader, would just be to lead by example. I know from my time in management as an executive. As beneficial as it was for me and as educational as it was for me, sometimes it’s easier to lead by example versus telling them that this is going to work or being so adamant that they need to do this because everyone is different. There is no true formula for success in sports entertainment and pro wrestling. It really is. You just know it when you hear it.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



