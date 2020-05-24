Cody Rhodes Praises Lance Archer, Reacts to TNT Title Belt, Talks Mike Tyson Moment

During the post AEW Double or Nothing media scrum, Cody Rhodes commented on Mike Tyson’s official AEW debut, his match with Lance Archer, and more. You can check out some highlights from the scrum below:

– Cody said he was thinking of his mother tonight after his TNT Title win over Lance Archer. He said he loves the history between Turner Broadcasting, the Turner family, and the Rhodes family.

– Cody praised Archer as one of the top guys he has ever been in the ring with. He said that he originally questioned bringing him to AEW after Tony Khan and QT Marshall pushed for it, but he no longer questions the move.

– He called Mike Tyson being at the show, and his encounter with Jake Roberts, a special moment, and said it was surreal when Tyson handed him the TNT Title.

– Cody praised the AEW roster, saying they have a real passion and even with social distancing, they wanted to be part of the show tonight. He also praised the production crew, noting that in other places, there is often a disconnect between the production side and the talent, but that he told Tony Khan that he didn’t want that in AEW.

– Cody said that while this has been a challenging time, and while he wants to get back to arenas full of fans, tonight is a night that people won’t forget. He said they gave the fans a lot of entertainment tonight to try and make them happy.

– Cody talked about how old school his match with Archer was, with Archer dominating and Cody making a babyface comeback. He said his style of wrestling is Crockett inspired, while the Young Bucks are Deadpool inspired, and Kenny Omega is DDT inspired.

– Cody said his favorite part of the TNT Title belt is the special design featuring Ted Turner’s mansion. He said the silver-plated version of the belt is coming and was delayed due to COVID-19, though he thought the belt he got tonight was the coolest thing and he isn’t sure if he wants the other version now.