Cody Rhodes Praises MJF For His Promo On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Cody took to Twitter to praise the promo MJF gave on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

This is where he challenged Jon Moxley to an AEW title match at All Out. Rhodes wrote the following:

“Not the biggest fan of his by any means, and the ratings data he spewed was wildly incorrect ha. HOWEVER, he had everybody watching in silence. The boys, the crew, had the building at attention – haven’t seen that in some time.”