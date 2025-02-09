Cody Rhodes Praises Roman Reigns, Says He Earned His Schedule

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with TheOneMona on a number of topics, including Roman Reigns.

Rhodes said, “Take a look at Roman, he’s getting better looking as he gets older. He’s carved out a great schedule which, I never make fun of his schedule because he already did this schedule for years…He earned it.”

On if people have already forgotten about the hard work Reigns put in:

“Wrestling, all of us, wrestlers and wrestling fans we’re very much ‘what have you done for me lately?’ and ‘what have you done for me lately?’ kind of sometimes, you can rewrote what the narrative was, but an absolutely unbelievable champion. I had referred to him often as the biggest star of our generation, and I like to challenge that and I’ve said if that’s the case with him, I’d like to be the star of our generation that does the most for our industry.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.