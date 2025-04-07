Cody Rhodes Reaches 365 Days As Undisputed WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes has officially reached 365 days as the Undisputed WWE Champion, capping off a dominant year-long run that began when he defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night 2.

Since capturing the gold, Rhodes has defended the title against some of WWE’s biggest names across premium live events worldwide. His first major feud was with AJ Styles, successfully retaining the championship at both Backlash: France and Clash at the Castle, the latter in a brutal I Quit match.

At SummerSlam, Rhodes scored another major victory, defeating Solo Sikoa with the unexpected assist of Roman Reigns, shifting the dynamic of The Bloodline storyline.

In the fall, Rhodes retained his title against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin, before achieving a major milestone at Crown Jewel, where he defeated World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in a Champion vs. Champion clash to claim the Crown Jewel Title.

Rhodes and Owens rekindled their rivalry toward the end of 2024, culminating in a ladder match at the Royal Rumble to definitively end their program, with Rhodes standing tall once again.

With his year-long reign now official, Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41, in what promises to be a historic showdown between two era-defining stars.