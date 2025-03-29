Cody Rhodes Reacts To Praise From Randy Orton, Triple H Touches On 2 SmackDown Moments

– Cody Rhodes took to X to react to the high praise he received from Randy Orton on this week’s WWE SmackDown. “The American Nightmare” wrote via X, “Mania season moves so insanely fast – it’s postseason ball, and then moments like last night hit you. Meant everything, won’t soon forget.”

Mania' season moves so insanely fast – it's postseason ball And then moments like last nigh+4t hit you Meant everything, won't soon forget pic.twitter.com/rCKGC7jRL7 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 29, 2025

– Also taking to X after the 3/28 episode of SmackDown was the WWE CCO Triple H, who reacted to the debut performance of the new blue brand ring announcer Mark Nash. “Mark Nash crushed it in his first night as the in-ring announcer for SmackDown,” Levesque wrote. “Congratulations and welcome to the team.”

.@MarkShunock crushed it in his first night as the in-ring announcer for #SmackDown. Congratulations and welcome to the team. pic.twitter.com/m75W0fnqPy — Triple H (@TripleH) March 29, 2025

– Finally, Triple H also shared his immediate reaction to the news of CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins as the WrestleMania 41 Saturday main event on April 19. “Ink to paper… the biggest Triple Threat Match in WrestleMania history and now officially a main event,” Levesque wrote.