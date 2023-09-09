Cody Rhodes Recalls Being Able To Do Whatever He Wanted In ROH

Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the Dale Dr. Download program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The American Nightmare” spoke about how he might have had too much creative control during his run in Ring Of Honor.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On having too much control creatively over his run in ROH: “Whether right, wrong or indifferent, I was doing it my way. There are a lot of incidents in that run that are not right. ‘This is what we’re doing here folks, this is it.’ I tell people all the time, if you want to to look at what letting someone…Sometimes I get in my own way when it comes to my own creative. There is a prime example; when I was in Ring of Honor, they just let me do whatever. ‘WWE guy, people are coming to see him, they were smaller crowds, big autograph line.’”

On the time he had two bear mascots and how he knew his creative freedoms had gone too far: “One of the things I did was, I had two mascots, they were people in bear suits. It didn’t make a lick of sense and they’d be at the signing, standing with me, one was a business bear, one was a drug free bear. It was all this non-sensical, it stemmed off a YouTube series [Being The Elite], it had roots, but if I look at the photos and you see me with these two bears, that’s what creative freedom gone too far looks like. I loved it, but very much, even my time at AEW as the Executive Vice President, also in my way a little bit. Someone else make a decision for me here because at that point, I made all these decisions and was doing it my way. You need guidance and you need those people who have been there and done it. I had some big home runs and some big misses.”

