Cody Rhodes Recalls Reconnecting With Triple H Prior To WWE Return

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including reconnecting with Triple H prior to his return to the company.

Rhodes said, “It was in Dallas before I came back. Like everyone’s coming on the bus and he was the last person who had come on the bus. But it was actually just a really short, brief conversation, and again, I don’t wanna just blow smoke, but the truth is, it was the most important conversation I had. We didn’t talk about any of the old stuff. We still haven’t talked about any of the old stuff.”

On losing his career focus during his time away from WWE:

“Throughout my time away and then time at AEW, I got over inundated with just information and stuff in the combination of office/wrestler, this/that, promoter particularly, that my compass got completely blown. I didn’t know what was good anymore. Is this good? Is this bad? But I really did lose a lot of my compass in my gut, so having him [Triple H], particularly him … him and Bruce [Prichard] has been a blessing.”

