Cody Rhodes Reflects On Early Struggles In AEW, Putting Over Young Wrestlers

Cody Rhodes continues to make the media rounds ahead of his showdown against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at night two of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on Sunday.

“The American Nightmare” recently spoke with Bleacher Report to promote the show, and during the discussion, he looked back at the early days of AEW, surviving through the pandemic and putting over young talent in the company.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On AEW’s early days and surviving through the pandemic: “People forget that during the early AEW days, you have this really hot thing and then the pandemic hits. You’re trying to figure out how to keep producing a TV show when half your colleagues are on the West Coast, so during that time, he didn’t sleep. It was work, work, work.”

On putting over young talents in AEW: “I was letting some of them beat me long before they should ever beat me. I wanted them to succeed, and I still do, but it wasn’t time for me to be a coach. It was time for me to be a player.”

Check out the complete interview at BleacherReport.com.