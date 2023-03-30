Cody Rhodes Reflects On Throne-Smashing Segment In AEW, Wants It Referenced In WWE

Cody Rhodes doesn’t shy away from his past.

He embraces it.

During a recent appearance on the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina for an interview promoting WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, “The American Nightmare” spoke about how he hopes to see his infamous throne-smash segment from AEW referenced in WWE now that he is back with the company.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how he hopes the moment gets referenced for a future storyline now that he’s back with WWE: “It’s not mentioned. I’d love it to be mentioned eventually because I still have my broken throne at the Nightmare Factory. I was in the warehouse the other day with WWE, and there is the ‘throne’ throne. Mine is a replica. There is some imagery, some iconography that could be utilized for a show potentially. I’d love for it to eventually be talked about.”

On how he and Triple H have yet to discuss the throne smash, but reveals that “The Game” has been keeping taps on him following his WWE departure in 2016, even texting him when he won the ROH world championship: “One thing that was really nice, a conversation that him and I did have, and I didn’t share this until recently, was when I won the Ring of Honor World Championship, I hadn’t spoken to [Triple H] since I left, and I just got a one word text from him that said ‘congrats.’ This is a Ring of Honor show, ends at 1 AM, essentially. Working here, there are a bazillion shows and things you’re doing. I was glad, I found out later, he watched every bit of it. He kept tabs on me. He has his finger on the pulse of what the young fans and the young roster is in to.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.