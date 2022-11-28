Cody Rhodes Remembers Late Father Dusty Rhodes After WarGames Debuts At WWE Survivor Series 2022

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes paid tribute to his late father, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes over the weekend.

After the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view on Saturday evening, the pro wrestling star surfaced on social media on Sunday with a statement in honor of his father, who created the WarGames match concept that was featured at the annual WWE “big four” pay-per-view event.

“So many folks he started/mentored [and] all the concepts he created still being used,” Rhodes wrote. “fought through a decade of bad press from some rags, but seeing his fingerprints and genius shine from the grave is special.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of Cody Rhodes.