Cody Rhodes Reportedly Dealing With Multiple Injuries

During Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble post-show media scrum, Jackie Redmond announced that Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is dealing with multiple injuries but will still be appearing on Friday’s SmackDown in Memphis.

Redmond said, “Cody Rhodes is dealing with multiple injuries. I can’t confirm the intensity or severity of those injuries, but what I will tell you is that they are bad enough that Cody will not be addressing the media in tonight’s press conference. In fact, his in-ring status might even be up in the air as well. What I can confirm is that Cody Rhodes will still attend Friday Night SmackDown in Memphis.”

You can check out Redmond’s comments in the video below.

