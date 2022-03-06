Cody Rhodes Reportedly Taken Off All WrestleMania Documents, Conflicting Reports

When Cody Rhodes announced he was leaving AEW last month, there were multiple reports that he was returning to WWE. This week, there have been conflicting reports about his status.

Bodyslam.net reported that talks between Rhodes and WWE had “fizzled out” only for Dave Meltzer to report on Friday that as of a couple of days ago, Vince McMahon did not think that talks had fizzled. It was added that creative was working on things for Rhodes.

Also on Friday, reports suggested that a tenured member of the WWE creative team revealed Rhodes was listed for WrestleMania. On Saturday, Meltzer wrote on Twitter, “Definite change in Cody/WWE status. Creative was told last night.”

Meltzer then elaborated in a post on the F4W messageboard: “Creative was told last night a change in Cody status from sure thing to uncertain.”

F4W writer Ryan Fredrick added some context by writing on the board of the website, “It’s pretty obvious he got a big offer from WWE when his deal was up, the announcement came he was leaving AEW and the original offer he got was tore up and he was offered less to the point where he might not even go. Pure Vince play there. Cody lost his leverage when the leaving AEW announcement was made.”

There are now reports suggesting that Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania status has changed. Rhodes has reportedly been taken off all WrestleMania documents.