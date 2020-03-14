Cody Rhodes Responds To Criticism of AEW Continuing Storyline

Cody Rhodes responded to a fan that criticized AEW’s decision to continue with the Dark Order’s Exalted One storyline despite the current situation with the Coronavirus:
With the first period being 5 minutes & likely very violent, the advantage is a must.
Looking forward to this Wednesday! https://t.co/SreJf0Clf3
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 14, 2020
A lot of folks are sitting at home. Some scared…all bored. Just like real community leaders have come forward, entertainment leaders have to follow suit(safely). People need to laugh, cry, forget, love, all the good stuff. My personal opinion, we shouldn’t hold back.
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 14, 2020