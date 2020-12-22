Cody Rhodes Responds To Fan Calling AEW An ‘Abomination’

A fan commented on a tweet regarding the 2018 All In PPV that led to the launch of AEW. Cody ended up responding to the fan’s criticism:

Relive the #wrestling event that started it all 👊ALL IN👊 If you're a new fan of the sport or just want to witness history, this is the event that STILL has people talking. Aldis vs. Cody

Kenny vs. Penta

Hangman vs. Janela

+ more! See it on #FITE ➡️ https://t.co/B2f3e40qtC pic.twitter.com/VbbODqteqk — FITE (@FiteTV) December 21, 2020

I mean this day bettered the wrestling economy and QOL standards for an entire industry, so no matter which way you shake it…a great day in our history. (Not unlike the days Dream had those 3 initials on your mask white hot and fans got better wrestling and the boys got rich) — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020

??? It’s already been seen. Every company has had to up their financial commitment, duration, and QOL elements in their contracts. Wrestlers and their families like to eat and expand their target audience from 1 promoter to millions of fans. It’s the best time to be a fan. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020

Educating > cursing out people It’s the holidays. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020