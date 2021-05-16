Cody Rhodes Responds To Fan That Criticizes His AEW Dynamite Promo

On the May 12th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes cut a promo to hype up a match against Anthony Agogo at the Double or Nothing PPV. As previously noted, Cody’s wife Brandi responded to a fan’s criticism of the promo.

On Saturday afternoon, Cody responded to another fan’s criticism of the promo:

And some say it’s the absolute best in modern history. I don’t even consider it a promo, because it was real. As always w/me. And the discourse/discussion is what makes wrestling beautiful. It’s not easy in 2021 being proud of American heritage – warts and all, but I am. Very. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 15, 2021