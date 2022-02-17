Cody Rhodes Responds To Fan That Writes About Taking A Hiatus From Watching AEW

Cody Rhodes has been a trending topic on Twitter for several days due to his departure from AEW. One fan wrote the following about AEW Dynamite without Cody:
“I didn’t watch the show last night beyond to see if they removed Cody from the intro, which they did. I’m taking a hiatus from watching. Cody is the face of the revolution. It won’t be the same without The Rhodes.”
Here was Cody’s response…
“I’d encourage you to still watch it – I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t alone
Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well
Wrestling is thriving”
Cody’s name was mentioned during the Dynamite broadcast but nothing was said about him leaving the company.
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 17, 2022