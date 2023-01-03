Cody Rhodes’ Return to WWE is “Absolutely Not Going to Be” a Surprise

During this week’s edition of WWE Raw, fans witnessed the beginning of a multi-part video series produced by WWE that is intended to hype up the return of Cody Rhodes from injury.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Rhodes’ creative direction leading up to WrestleMania 39.

Meltzer said, “So I had always figured that Cody Rhodes return would be a surprise at the Royal Rumble, but it is absolutely not going to be. They’re going to they’re doing a multipart series, building up his return. So there you go. He’s evidently slotted in a high place at WrestleMania.”

You can watch WWE’s special look at Rhodes’ from this week’s Raw below: